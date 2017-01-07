Off Duty Nurse Discovers Woman Fatally Shot Inside Car

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA 91604 655-2000 Follow us on TwitterFind Us On Facebook Program guide: Click here to access the CBS2 and KCAL9 [...] Questions about a commercial: 964-8347 Southern California's only 24-hour news and traffic station - KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO Traffic & Weather Together Every 10 Minutes on the Fives - When a BMW came to an abrupt stop on the curb at the corner of Harding Street and Tripoli Avenue in Sylmar Saturday around 9 a.m., a nearby nurse suspected something was wrong and sprang into action, but it was too late.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.