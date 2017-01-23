Nick Jonas, Fifth Harmony and Carly R...

Nick Jonas, Fifth Harmony and Carly Rae Jepsen Join Performers...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Previously announced musical guests include John Legend, Robin Thicke and John Ondrasik, along with Jon Hamm hosting the NHL 100 Gala Nick Jonas, Fifth Harmony and Carly Rae Jepsen are the latest big names added to the lineup for the upcoming 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. They join previously announced performers Robin Thicke, John Legend and John Ondrasik from Five for Fighting, who will take center stage during hockey's hottest event of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14) Aug '14 hockeyguy 1
News Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
News Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Reg 1
News Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14) Jun '14 POWER RANGERS 1
News Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14) Jun '14 BigHawksFan 1
See all Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,626 • Total comments across all topics: 278,229,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC