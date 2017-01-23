Nick Jonas, Fifth Harmony and Carly Rae Jepsen Join Performers...
Previously announced musical guests include John Legend, Robin Thicke and John Ondrasik, along with Jon Hamm hosting the NHL 100 Gala Nick Jonas, Fifth Harmony and Carly Rae Jepsen are the latest big names added to the lineup for the upcoming 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. They join previously announced performers Robin Thicke, John Legend and John Ondrasik from Five for Fighting, who will take center stage during hockey's hottest event of the year.
