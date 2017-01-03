NHL announces full All-Star Game rosters

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price reaches out to snag the pack against the Washington Capitals during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Montreal. less Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price reaches out to snag the pack against the Washington Capitals during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Montreal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.