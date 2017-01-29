NHL All-Star Game: Pacific stars edged by Metropolitan Division 4-3

Jeff Carter of the Los Angeles Kings celebrates with Sharks captain Joe Pavelski as the two combined for a Pacific Division goal in the team's semifinal game against the Central Division at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Pacific Division team with Sharks players Brent Burns, Joe Pavelski and Martin Jones didn't get the result it wanted Sunday in the final of the 3-on-3 tournament at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.

