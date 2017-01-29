NHL All-Star Game: Pacific stars edged by Metropolitan Division 4-3
Jeff Carter of the Los Angeles Kings celebrates with Sharks captain Joe Pavelski as the two combined for a Pacific Division goal in the team's semifinal game against the Central Division at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Pacific Division team with Sharks players Brent Burns, Joe Pavelski and Martin Jones didn't get the result it wanted Sunday in the final of the 3-on-3 tournament at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC