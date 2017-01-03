NHL 100: Gretzky trade and Orr goal among memorable NHL moments
Wayne Gretzky smiles as he tries on his new jersey after being traded to the Los Angeles Kings from the Edmonton Oilers August 10, 1988 in Los Angeles. The Edmonton Oilers rocked the hockey world in August 1988 when they sent the face of the league to Los Angeles for a package of players, picks and cash.
