Luc Robitaille Takes Selfie With Brett Hull, Brendan Shanahan at NHL100 Ceremony
After being unveiled as part of the official list of he NHL's 100 greatest players, Luc Robitaille showed just how media-savvy he's become in his time in Los Angeles. Robitaille lined up for a selfie with two of the other honorees from the 1990s.
