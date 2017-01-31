The Coyotes didn't trail for much of Tuesday's return to action after the All-Star break, but when they did fall behind the Kings, it was at arguably the most inopportune time. Los Angeles Kings snap Arizona Coyotes' win streak with late goal The Coyotes didn't trail for much of Tuesday's return to action after the All-Star break, but when they did fall behind the Kings, it was at arguably the most inopportune time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.