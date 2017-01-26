Los Angeles Kings Ready to Host Fantastic All Star Weekend
It's the perfect year for Los Angeles and really the Los Angeles Kings franchise to host the NHL All Star Game. The weekend is going to be filled with memorable entertainment as the league celebrates its centennial birthday.
