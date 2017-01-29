Los Angeles Kings Carter and Doughty ...

Los Angeles Kings Carter and Doughty Participate in Skills Competition

NHL All Star Weekend continued with the skills competition on Saturday night, and the Los Angeles Kings representatives helped put on quite a show in front of the Staples Center crowd. Jeff Carter and Drew Doughty naturally got the loudest ovations during the player intros, with some passionate jeers thrown in for other Pacific Division selections.

