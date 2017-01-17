Logan Couture out against Kings with illness

Logan Couture will miss tonight's game against the Los Angeles Kings with an illness according to Friend of the Blog Kevin Kurz. Kurz notes Couture missed the last nine minutes of Monday's win over the Winnipeg Jets after blocking a shot with his right hand, but San Jose head coach Pete DeBoer said the two were unrelated and that Couture was battling the illness during Monday's game.

