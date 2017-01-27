Lineups set for NHL's All-Star skills...

Lineups set for NHL's All-Star skills competition

Kings center Jeff Carter, left, celebrates with teammate Drew Doughty after scoring a goal against Dallas on Dec. 23. The NHL on Friday announced the list of players' assignments for the All-Star skills competition, which will be held Saturday at Staples Center as part of the league's All-Star weekend. The All Star Game will be played Sunday, also at Staples Center.

