Lee scores 2 power-play goals, Islanders beat Kings 4-2
Anders Lee scored two power-play goals to lead the New York Islanders to a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, Jason Chimera also scored and Jean-Francois Berube stopped 34 shots to earn his first win in his third start of the season for the Islanders.
