LA Kings Hall of Fame announcer Bob Miller has mild stroke
Bob Miller, the Hall of Fame television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings, is hospitalized after suffering a mild stroke LA Kings Hall of Fame announcer Bob Miller has mild stroke Bob Miller, the Hall of Fame television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings, is hospitalized after suffering a mild stroke Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jHPuPa LOS ANGELES - Bob Miller, the Hall of Fame television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings, is hospitalized after suffering a mild stroke. The Kings said Sunday night that Miller was stricken Saturday and remains under the care of doctors.
