LA Kings get Schilling from Blackhawks for Latta in trade
LA Kings get Schilling from Blackhawks for Latta in trade The Los Angeles Kings have acquired defenseman Cam Schilling from Chicago in exchange for forward Michael Latta Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jLqG9p LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have acquired defenseman Cam Schilling from Chicago in exchange for forward Michael Latta. Schilling has seven goals and 10 assists in 40 games for the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate in Rockford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC