LA Kings get Schilling from Blackhawks for Latta in trade The Los Angeles Kings have acquired defenseman Cam Schilling from Chicago in exchange for forward Michael Latta Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jLqG9p LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have acquired defenseman Cam Schilling from Chicago in exchange for forward Michael Latta. Schilling has seven goals and 10 assists in 40 games for the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate in Rockford.

