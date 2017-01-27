LA Kings fire pucks at Ellen Show pro...

LA Kings fire pucks at Ellen Show producer

13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

LA Kings fire pucks at Ellen Show producer Ellen's producer wasn't a bad goalie! Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/01/ellen-degeneres-show-producer-los-angeles-kings-goalie-nhl-all-star/ With the NHL All-Star Game happening in Los Angeles this weekend, where The Ellen Show is filmed, Ellen DeGeneres' producer, Andy, went to hang out with the LA Kings for a segment of the show that aired on Friday. Andy spent time with players such as Anze Kopitar, Trevor Lewis and Tyler Toffoli, who chuckled as he struggled through warmup drills.

