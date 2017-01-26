LA Kings broadcaster Bob Miller hospi...

LA Kings broadcaster Bob Miller hospitalized after experiencing 'discomfort'

16 hrs ago

Bob Miller has been broadcasting hockey games for the Los Angeles Kings since 1973. On Saturday, preparing for the NHL All-Star Skills Events at the Staples Center in LA, he was hospitalized after experiencing discomfort , according to Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times .

