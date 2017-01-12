Kingsa Marian Gaborik finding his way...

Kingsa Marian Gaborik finding his way again after slow start to his season

EL SEGUNDO >> The Kings' home game Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets marks the 21st contest of the 2016-17 season for forward Marian Gaborik, the same number of games he sat out after breaking his right foot during the World Cup of Hockey in September. Gaborik's 20th game might not have been his best, but it was his most productive.

