Kings score 3 late in 3rd to beat skidding Hurricanes 3-0
Marian Gaborik and Trevor Lewis scored 38 seconds apart late in the third period, sending the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-0 win over the skidding Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Carolina lost its fifth consecutive game, all in regulation, and was shut out for the first time this season.
