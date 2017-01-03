Kings rally past Sharks 2-1 in overtime
Shaun Philip Hardy, 32, and his 5-year-old son lived for most of December while the boy's mother, clad in Christmas pajamas and wrapped in plastic and duct tape, lay dead in the garage of their suburban home on Chesterfield Lane, court documents released Tuesday revealed. In a gritty, defensive game, a scoring run by Manvel in the final 2 minutes of the first half gave the Lady Mavericks just enough breathing room to take a 35-32 win against the Ball High Lady Tors on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC