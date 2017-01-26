Kings' Nic Dowd and Tyler Toffoli participate in morning skate ahead of Hurricanes game
Kings center Nic Dowd, right, battles for the puck with Dallas defenseman Jordie Benn on Jan. 9. The Kings , who are two days removed from a two-goal win over the New Jersey Devils , had more reason for optimism Thursday morning. Nic Dowd, who missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, participated in a morning skate at the Carolina Hurricanes ' PNC Arena .
