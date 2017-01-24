Kings get hot fast in victory over Devils, 3-1

Kings forward Tanner Pearson watches as his shot hit the back of the net during a game against the Devils in New Jersey on Jan. 24. Kings forward Tanner Pearson watches as his shot hit the back of the net during a game against the Devils in New Jersey on Jan. 24. In 16 minutes and 15 seconds, the Kings balled up all the problems of a four-game losing streak and tossed them into a damp Newark night. That's how long it took the Kings to bury the Devils in a 3-1 win at the Prudential Center on Tuesday.

