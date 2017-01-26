Kid Kesler steals the show at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition
Ryker Kesler, son of Anaheim Ducks' Ryan Kesler high five players after scoring past Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price in the shootout during the Skills Competition at the Staples Center on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES >> Ryker Kesler skated directly at Carey Price in the NHL Shootout, the final event of the six-event Skills Competition on Saturday at Staples Center.
