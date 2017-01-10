Jiri Hudler scored the tiebreaking goal with 12:16 to play, and the Dallas Stars blew a late two-goal lead before hanging on for a wild 6-4 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday night Jiri Hudler shoots Stars past LA Kings in 6-4 thriller Jiri Hudler scored the tiebreaking goal with 12:16 to play, and the Dallas Stars blew a late two-goal lead before hanging on for a wild 6-4 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iddWXK Dallas Stars right wing Brett Ritchie, second from left, celebrates his goal with right wing Adam Cracknell, left, as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin, right, looks away during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.