Images of Kings center Trevor Lewis, a Salt Lake City native
The Salt Lake Tribune) Los Angeles Kings' Trevor Lewis shows off the Stanley Cup to fans at the Utah State Capitol Wednesday August 27, 2014. Lewis is a Salt Lake City native who played for Brighton's club team as a freshman in 2002.
