Hey, the Canucks have won four in a row

Just when the Vancouver Canucks season seemed to be slipping away from them, here they are trying to play their way back into playoff contention. Thanks to their 3-2 win over what has become a depressingly bad Colorado Avalanche team on Monday, the Canucks have won four games in a row and are now just a single point behind the Los Angeles Kings for a wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.