Gretzky's hectic week ends coaching his son
Ty Gretzky listened to his father's advice during an Edmonton Oilers , Los Angeles Kings celebrity/alumni outdoor hockey game at Memorial Stadium at Bakersfield College. Wayne Gretzky told his son to simply get out of the way of former Oilers enforcer Dave Semenko who found himself on Ty's line.
