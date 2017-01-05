Goalie nods: Battle of the backups in...

Goalie nods: Battle of the backups in L.A., as Coreau faces Zatkoff

10 hrs ago

The visiting Detroit Red Wings, who started and lost with Petr Mrazek in goal in Anaheim last night, will give Jared Coreau his fifth career start when they take on the Kings in L.A. The Kings, in turn, will counter with little-used backup Jeff Zatkoff , after Peter Budaj beat the Sharks on Tuesday. Coreau, who's spent a good chunk of the year in AHL Grand Rapids, is up with Detroit because of an injury to Jimmy Howard .

Chicago, IL

