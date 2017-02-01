Game Day Watch, 1/31: Los Angeles Kings @ Arizona Coyotes
Game Time: 6:00 PM Pacific TV: Fox Sports West Radio: KABC AM 790 Stream: Fox Sports Go if you're a Kings fan: Optimism reigns after consecutive wins and what was, in my unbiased opinion, an All-Star Weekend that 29 other cities should be trying to match in the future. Seemingly every other Western playoff team has gone on a run at some point, with Nashville being the latest to create separation.
