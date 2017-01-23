Game Day Watch, 1/23: Los Angeles Kings @ New York Rangers

Game Time: 4:00 PM Pacific TV: Fox Sports West Radio: KABC AM 790 Stream: Fox Sports Go if you're a Kings fan: With the Kings' insistence that no one from Ontario is coming to LA this week, some guys already on the roster are going to have to step up their game. Brayden McNabb and Devin Setoguchi are of particular interest; it's hard to imagine McNabb sitting in favor of Tom Gilbert , while the abject failure of the Nolan-Shore-Clifford line opens the door for a Setoguchi return.

