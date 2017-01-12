Game Day Preview #44, Tampa Bay Light...

Game Day Preview #44, Tampa Bay Lightning @ Los Angeles Kings

What's the most ridiculous, non-essential thing you've ever spent money on? I almost got a new answer for that question on Saturday night, as I stood in an eternally long bathroom line at Joe Lewis Arena, then waited for a bus back to a parking lot, then crammed in the back of a car with several other grown adults for the ride back to Ohio, all while refreshing the auction page for one of those very fancy throwback jerseys the Kings wore. The jersey I had my eye on got too rich for my blood, but for one bright, shining moment, I could have envisioned myself clutching a piece of cloth that I paid far too much money for.

