Game Day Preview #39, Detroit Red Win...

Game Day Preview #39, Detroit Red Wings @ Los Angeles Kings

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Jewels From The Crown

Hi. It's currently 11A where I live .I might have spent most of today looking at hotels in Los Angeles for a future visit and wondering why I continue to live somewhere that comes with regular occurrences of being so cold that your skin literally feels like burning. So it's nice for yours truly to dream of warmer climates, and fortunately the Kings have a nice long stretch at home to keep my attention firmly focused on the west coast, while I'm making every effort to not freeze to death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewels From The Crown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14) Aug '14 hockeyguy 1
News Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
News Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Reg 1
News Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14) Jun '14 POWER RANGERS 1
News Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14) Jun '14 BigHawksFan 1
See all Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,647,935

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC