Fifth Harmony Cancels NHL All-Star Game Performance

Earlier this weekend, the four members of Fifth Harmony were full of excitement as they geared up to sing the United States' National Anthem at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 29. But according to Billboard , soon before the event was about to start, 5H canceled their performance and a member of the Los Angeles Kings Ice Crew named Courtney Daniels ended up taking over for Fifth Harmony. Courtney was expecting to come onto the rink to clean up the ice between shootouts, as she has done for the Kings' past two seasons , but her day was completely changed when she was asked to sing as 5H's replacement.

