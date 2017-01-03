Detroit Red Wings at Los Angeles King...

Detroit Red Wings at Los Angeles Kings, Projected Lineups, How to Watch

19 hrs ago

There is no rest for the weary as the Red Wings are right back it again tonight as they make the very short trip from Anaheim to Los Angeles for stage two of the annual Tour De California to take on the Kings. The Kings are having a bit of an up and down season, sitting currently fourth in the Pacific division, and are battling slow starts by key players as well as losing Jonathan Quick for a large chunk of the season to injury.

Chicago, IL

