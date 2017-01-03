Dallas Stars' Team Plane Had to Make ...

Dallas Stars' Team Plane Had to Make Emergency Landing Due to Electrical Issue

The Dallas Stars announced Sunday they had to make an emergency landing on their flight to Los Angeles as a result of an electrical issue. After making a safe landing, the team boarded a new plane ahead of Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings .

Chicago, IL

