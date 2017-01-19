Colorado Avalanche Rumors: Analyzing the LA Kings as Trade Partners
The Colorado Avalanche have reportedly been scouting the L.A. Kings "heavily" recently - are the Kings and Avs good trade partners? The big rumor between the Colorado Avalanche and L.A. Kings involves Gabe Landeskog and Jake Muzzin. However, there are some other players that would need to be considered in order for the Kings to acquire Landeskog's rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mile High Sticking.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC