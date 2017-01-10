Climate Change, LGBT Activist Arrested In Deadly Stabbing Near UC Berkeley

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Pomona Motorcycle Officer Struck By SUV While Responding To Fatal Crash A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday in Pomona, and a motorcycle officer responding to the hit-and-run collision was critically injured in a separate crash, police said.

