Carter, Doughty, Kesler, Fowler to play in NHL Al-Star Game

Southern California's two NHL teams will be well represented in the All-Star game Jan. 29 at Staples Center Jeff Carter and Drew Doughty of the Kings and Ryan Kesler and Cam Fowler of the Ducks were selected Tuesday to play for the Pacific Division. The game will again be played in a 3-on-3 format, with the Pacific Division all-stars playing against the Central and the Atlantic facing the Metropolitan before the winners play each other.

