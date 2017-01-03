Carter, Doughty, Kesler, Fowler to play in NHL Al-Star Game
Southern California's two NHL teams will be well represented in the All-Star game Jan. 29 at Staples Center Jeff Carter and Drew Doughty of the Kings and Ryan Kesler and Cam Fowler of the Ducks were selected Tuesday to play for the Pacific Division. The game will again be played in a 3-on-3 format, with the Pacific Division all-stars playing against the Central and the Atlantic facing the Metropolitan before the winners play each other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC