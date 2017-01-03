Captains for All-Star Game in Los Ang...

Captains for All-Star Game in Los Angeles: Crosby, Price, Subban, McDavid

Read more: Jewels From The Crown

The captains for this month's NHL All-Star Game, which will be held at Staples Center in Los Angeles, have been announced. The fans chose the four players who have been leading the race for the last month or so, which means no John Scott-esque surprise... and no Kings.

