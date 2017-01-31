Bob Miller Taken to Hospital After Su...

Bob Miller Taken to Hospital After Suffering Mild Stroke During All-Star Weekend

On Saturday, longtime Kings announcer Bob Miller suffered what's being called a "mild stroke" on Saturday , while on set at the NHL All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Miller was taken to USC's Keck Hospital for observation and stayed there under what I can only assume is the best medical care.

