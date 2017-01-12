Ben Bishop comes up big while Lightning hold off Kings 2-1
Los Angeles Kings center Jordan Nolan, left, collides with Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown skates away as Tampa Bay Lightning center Brian Boyle, third from right, celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC