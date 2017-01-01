Auston Matthews is having a rookie se...

Auston Matthews is having a rookie season for the ages

With his two goals on Sunday during the Toronto Maple Leafs' 5-4 Centennial Classic win over the Detroit Red Wings, Auston Matthews hit a nice little milestone in his rookie season by reaching the 20-goal mark. It not only moves him back ahead of Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine for the rookie goal scoring lead, but also moved him into a tie with Los Angeles Kings forward Jeff Carter for the No.

