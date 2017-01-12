Anze Kopitar is struggling to score a " and Kings have no answers
Anze Kopitar scored a goal and added an assist in the Kings' 6-4 loss Monday to the Dallas Stars, his first multi-point game since he recorded three assists during a 5-4 shootout loss Dec. 4 against the Montreal Canadiens. Kopitar has four goals and 20 points in 36 games and is on track for career lows for goals, assists and points.
