3 takeaways from last week in NHL

Bruins Coach Claude Julien looks up at the scoreboard with time running out in the third period of a loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 15. Bruins Coach Claude Julien looks up at the scoreboard with time running out in the third period of a loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 15. The Columbus Blue Jackets ' franchise-record winning streak ended last week at 16, one short of the NHL record set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins . They followed their streak-busting 5-0 loss with a 5-4 loss to the New York Rangers - their first regulation defeat in a game they had led after two periods - but they bounced back Sunday for a 2-1 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

