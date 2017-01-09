3 takeaways from last week in NHL

3 takeaways from last week in NHL

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Bruins Coach Claude Julien looks up at the scoreboard with time running out in the third period of a loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 15. Bruins Coach Claude Julien looks up at the scoreboard with time running out in the third period of a loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 15. The Columbus Blue Jackets ' franchise-record winning streak ended last week at 16, one short of the NHL record set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins . They followed their streak-busting 5-0 loss with a 5-4 loss to the New York Rangers - their first regulation defeat in a game they had led after two periods - but they bounced back Sunday for a 2-1 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Reg 1
News LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14) Aug '14 hockeyguy 1
News Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
News Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14) Jun '14 Reg 1
News Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14) Jun '14 POWER RANGERS 1
News Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14) Jun '14 BigHawksFan 1
See all Los Angeles Kings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,399 • Total comments across all topics: 277,759,230

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC