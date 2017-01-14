2 Students Of Buena H.S. In Hot Water For Posting Racist Photos On Snapchat

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Business Is Booming In Snowy Wrightwood Trevor Masters says business at his family's snowboard rental shop Big Benny's Board Rental has been hot after plenty of snow came down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.