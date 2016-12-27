Veteran forwards are reunited in an e...

Veteran forwards are reunited in an effort to spark Kings' offense

9 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Motivated by the ongoing absence of right wing Tyler Toffoli and the importance of upcoming division games, Coach Darryl Sutter reunited a trio whose success was instrumental to the Kings ' 2014 Stanley Cup triumph. Sutter put Marian Gaborik at left wing with Anze Kopitar at center and Dustin Brown on the right side for Tuesday's practice, the team's first after the Christmas break.

Chicago, IL

