Sabres' Okposo is feeling better

Kyle Okposo missed practice on Monday with the flu, but he participated in Tuesday's morning skate and said he's feeling better, "Yesterday was a tough day, but it happens to everybody and you've just got to deal with it, but I feel better today." "Obviously I'm not 100 percent, but hopefully I'll get a good meal in me today and be back and ready to go."

