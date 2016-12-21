Preview: Kings at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to set a franchise record as they vie for their 10th consecutive victory on Tuesday when they open a four-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings. Columbus had won nine in a row from March 18-April 4, 2015, before matching that feat on Sunday, with Sergei Bobrovsky registering his eighth straight victory and NHL-best 19th of the season in a 4-3 overtime triumph over Vancouver.

