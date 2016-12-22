Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles KiFinalizengs Preview: Holding Court
The Predators will put that two game streak on the line against the Los Angeles Kings tonight at Bridgestone Arena. The Preds have been excellent at home so far this season with a 10-3-3 record, but they've lost two straight in Nashville.
