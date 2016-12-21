Mick Colageo - At the Garden: Bergeron, Bruins beat back Kings

Hard hats Patrice Bergeron and Anze Kopitar, who are 1-2 in whatever order in annual contention for the Frank Selke Award given to the National Hockey League's best defensive forward, led all forwards in ice time and they took the toughest assignment available. Neither gave the opponent an inch in a game that was decided 1-0 in the Bruins' favor when both were on the bench.

