LA Kings visit Nashville as 7-game road trip continues

Update: The Kings fell to 2-2-1 in the first five games of their seven-game trip, and 6-9-2 overall away from the cavernous confines of Staples Center, after a 3-2 shootout loss Tuesday to the Columbus Blue Jackets. ... The Kings complete their longest trip of the season with stops at Nashville and Dallas before reaching the three-day Christmas break.

